McDonald’s to close 200 US locations this year after losing nearly a third of its quarterly revenue

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – McDonald’s quarterly revenue took a massive hit due to the pandemic. The mega fast-food chain announced that it lost nearly one third of its quarterly revenue to lockdown measures outside the United States.

Recent surges in COVID-19 cases have forced other countries to re-implement restrictions aimed at controlling its spread. Because of this, net sales dropped 30%.

McDonald’s said that it plans to permanently close 200 locations inside of the United States.

More than half of these locations will be inside of Walmart stores.

