McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – McDonald’s will be getting rid of, at least temporarily, its customer-operated soda fountains due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal, “beverage bars will remain closed or sectioned off and staffed in restaurants.” The change applies to 14,000 McDonald’s locations around the U.S.

The reason stated is that the machines are difficult to clean with one manager quoted as saying he would rather shut down the fountain than deal with the hassle.

This is one of up to 50 changes that franchises across the country will be implementing to ensure social distancing and promote better hygiene.

Others include keeping children play areas closed, adding protective panels on the counters and using contactless payment methods.