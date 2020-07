TYLER, Texas (KETK) – McDonald’s is hitting pause on its plan to reopen its dining rooms for at least another three weeks.

It comes as states across America are limiting restaurant use due to a spike in coronavirus cases. The fast food chain said in June had reopened just 1,000 locations with reduced capacity.

As of this writing, only about 15% of locations across the country had reopened their doors.

Nearly all of them are open for delivery, drive-thru and takeout orders.