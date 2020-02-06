McDonald’s bringing back Shamrock Shake, introducing Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald’s has several classic, fan-favorite items that only appear for a limited time and one of them is the Shamrock Shake.

Good news for those Shamrock Shake lovers because it’s coming back on February 19. This year they’re also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The classic minty green shake has been around for 50 years and that’s why McDonald’s is bringing it back. The Shamrock Shake was created by a Connecticut McDonald’s owner to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House for families of children who are fighting serious illnesses.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available nationwide for a limited time.