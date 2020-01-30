Lucky Charms ice cream coming to stores over next few months

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Your sweet tooth could soon have a new favorite breakfast: Lucky Charm’s ice cream will soon be hitting the shelves.

The dessert will be made of creamy vanilla-flavored ice cream that is mixed together with the cereal and favorite marshmallow charms.

Nestle, the company that makes the cereal, also said that it will be rolled out along with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream.

The new ice cream will be hitting the shelves over the next few months, just in time for summer.

Talk about being magically delicious.