East Texas Food Bank brings free produce distributions to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In response to an increased need for food assistance due to COVID-19, the East Texas Food Bank will hold a drive-thru produce distribution in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds on Friday, October 9 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Families will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items.

The distribution is drive-thru only and walkups will not be accepted.

There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed.

Multiple households can ride together.

To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.