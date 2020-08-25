Domino’s creates chicken taco and cheeseburger pizzas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Domino’s has created two new chicken taco and cheeseburger pizzas.

The company said that usually cheeseburgers and tacos are not delivery friendly. Domino’s decided to create, as Hannah Montana says, “the best of both worlds” and use them as toppings for their new specialty pizza’s that are available for delivery.

The chicken taco pizza, besides chicken, will also contain taco seasoning. Whereas, the cheeseburger pizza will have beef, ketchup and mustard sauce.

Both pizzas are sprinkled with onions, diced tomatoes, and three different cheeses on top.

Domino’s says that the new pizzas are around $12 each.