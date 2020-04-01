Coronavirus outbreak drives price of bacon to lowest level in more than 20 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Well, here is at least one piece of good news from the coronavirus outbreak: the price of bacon is at its lowest in 20 years.

Bloomberg is reporting that pork belly prices have plummeted since the outbreak despite that the price for eggs and beef have skyrocketed.

Bloomberg says that this is because people are cooking more from home due to the closure of many restaurants in-house service.

This has led to a steep drop in the demand for bacon which means grocery stores may have to put a “Sale” sign up for bacon products very soon.