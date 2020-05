TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday is Cinco de Mayo and Chipotle wants to help you celebrate!

The fast-food chain is offering free Queso Blanco and is extending its free delivery until May 10.

Fans who place an order on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com Queso55 at checkout to receive free Queso Blanco with an entree.

To receive free delivery, there is a $10 minimum purchase requirement.