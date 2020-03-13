Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Chipotle offering free home delivery through March

Food

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced it will offer free delivery starting Sunday. The delivery orders are customized via Chipotle’s Delivery Kitchen.

The fast-food chain also introduced a new delivery tracker so you can follow your meal from the restaurant to your location.

Prior to placing orders, customers can put special instructions for delivery drivers in the Chipotle app to limit direct contact.

The delivery is free with a minimum of a $10 order and runs through March 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

VANISHED: Missing in East Texas

More Vanished

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar