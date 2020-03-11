Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce in pilot program

ATLANTA (KETK) – “Be sure to get Chick-Fil-A sauce.”

The sauce, a staple of many customers’ orders at the fast-food giant, will soon be available in stores as part of a pilot program. The size of the bottle has been listed as 16 ounces.

Starting in April, sales will begin in Florida locations of Walmart, Target, and Publix with the starting price of $3.49.

All proceeds from the sale will go toward the employee scholarship program.

According to CNN, some Florida locations of Chick-fil-A will also offer 8-ounce bottles of its signature, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces with catering orders.

“The success of this pilot will help determine next steps for a possible nationwide rollout of Bottle Sauce retail sales later this year,” Chick-fil-A said in a news release.