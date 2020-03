TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The fast-food chain Chick-Fil-A will be giving back to those in need on Wednesday by donating nearly 6,000 bowls of soup to the Salvation Army.

The organization will hold a presentation ceremony at 10 a.m. to hand over the 5,887 bowls at the South Broadway location in Tyler.

Chick-Fil-A took donations during the entire month of February.

Over the past 17 years, the restaurant has been able to serve more than 66,000 East Texas families.