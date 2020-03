TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas’ favorite ice cream brand unveiled a brand new flavor on Monday.

Blue Bell introduced “Cookie Dough Overload” as its first new flavor for 2020.

The flavor is a mix of vanilla ice cream with brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough, and fudge cookie dough.

The ice cream is available for a limited time in stores in half-gallon and pint sizes.