Blue Bell releases new chocolate-flavored ice cream

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) Blue Bell Creameries is releasing a flavor they hope will satisfy all chocoholics out there.

According to the company, Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream will arrive in stores this Thursday.

“We have seen several products sold out recently due to an unexpected increase in demand. But, rest assured, we will have more of your favorite flavors on the way to stores very soon.” Sara Schramm, Marketing Brand manager for Blue Bell

The flavor includes chocolate french ice cream with fudge brownie chunks. It is then finished off with a whipped topping and chocolate flakes.