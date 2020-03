HIGH POINT, North Carolina (KETK) – A North Carolina baker is helping people feel special on their birthday, even if under quarantine for the coronavirus.

Angela Neely Stewart baked up of birthday cakes made especially for people celebrating their birthday while hunkered down at home.

Some read “Happy quarantine birthday, Stop COVID-19.”

The cakes also include images of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, milk and bread.

Who says you can’t have a laugh while under quarantine!