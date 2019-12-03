America could soon be facing a french fry shortage

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of America’s favorite snacks could soon be costing you a little extra money, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

Potato producers said that cold and wet weather from this year has ruined crops across the continent, leading to the lowest projected harvest in nearly a decade.

According to the report, the state of North Dakota had roughly 20 percent of their potato crops ruined by frost while Canada has also experienced rough conditions recently of constant wet weather.

“French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so suppliers can’t meet the demand,” Travis Blacker, industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission, told Bloomberg.