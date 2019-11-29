Company issues flour recall due to possible presence of E-coli

EFFINGHAM, Illinois (KETK) – The FDA has announced the voluntary recall of 5-lb. bags of unbleached all-purpose white wheat flour due to the possible presence of E. coli.

The flour is from Hodgson Mill, based in Effingham, Illinois. On Friday morning, five-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose white wheat flour belonging to Hodgson Mills in Effingham, Illinois were immediately recalled due to the possible presence of E-coli.

The possible presence of the bacteria was discovered during of the product . Currently, there have been no reported illnesses related to the product.

The only product affected by the recall has the following label information:

Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2

Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517

Consumers should return the package to the location where they bought it for a full refund.