Florida woman has Epidural stuck in back for 4 days

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A Florida woman’s routine procedure went horribly wrong.

Selena Gray has had an epidural lodged in her back since June 25.

Gray say’s the pain has been nothing short of excruciating. “Basically, my epidural looped itself into my spine,” said Gray. “It’s in a knot in my spine and they’ve been trying to tug at it and tug at it and I haven’t been able to get up or move or do anything.”

Gray went into labor at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Giving birth to her daughter Serenity the next day.

Gray says doctors have even gone as far as not touch her unsure of how to deal with the epidural. Now, Gray is heading to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. A six-hour journey, in the back of an ambulance.

Once she gets there, Gray isn’t even sure what to expect. With numbness already in her legs, she said she is not thinking about the worst-case scenario: paralysis. She is just focused on getting help and getting home to her new bundle of joy.

“She’s so cute and just alert, she has her big, brown eyes open,” said Gray. “She’s the best, she really can just make you so happy and I just want to be home with her.”