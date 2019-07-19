Florida man tries to steal car, can’t drive a stick shift

ORLANDO, Florida (KETK) – A Florida carjacker was thwarted earlier this week when the would-be thief realized that the car he was trying to steal had a stick shift.

According to our sister station in Orlando, officials say 25-year-old Jaelyn Alexander tried to take the vehicle from an elderly man.

When he realized he couldn’t drive that car, he stole another and drove off.

He was found a short time later and taken into custody.