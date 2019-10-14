Florida man pays off lunch debt for 400 children

Breaking News
JUPITER, Florida (KETK) – A Florida real estate agent took action into his own hands when he paid off the school lunch debt for more than 400 children.

“I went in there and I said, ‘I want to pay off the lunch debt,’ These children that were in debt were going to either not eat or they would get just cheese sandwiches and I thought, ‘That’s crazy.’”

Andrew Levy

Levy had no agenda and no children that lived in the district but simply wanted to make a difference by paying off the $944.34 in debt.

“Food is something that you shouldn’t have to think about,” Levy said. “Children shouldn’t have to learn hungry.”

