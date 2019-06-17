Five Texans to compete on American Ninja Warrior Monday night

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – Watch American Ninja Warriors Monday night at 7 p.m. CT. Monday’s episode is a special competition as five Texans are competing at the Oklahoma City Qualifiers. Watch on KETK-NBC tonight!

Karen Wiltin: Mother of two from Allen Texas, Wiltin was was joined by her husband, two daughters, and training partner. She is 41-years-old and could become the first mother to get up the warp wall.

Jody Avila: From Sugarland, Avila was joined by family and multiple training partners. A three-season competitor, Avila passes down his training knowledge and love for the sport to his son Brandon.

Karsten Williams: From Fairview, Williams has taken the role of head coach and area director at the new ninja gym in Frisco. Joined by family, Williams is a 5-time city finalist.

Mathis Owhadi: 19-years-old from Tomball Texas, Owhadi has trained and competed with fellow ninjas. A national finalist, Owhadio has been training at the local ninja gym since 13 years of age.

Daniel Gil: Born and raised in Houston Texas, Gil has been competing since 2015 giving him two national final debuts.