Five children killed in Pennsylvania house fire, ages range from 8 months to 7 years

ERIE, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Reports are coming out of Erie, Pennsylvania, that five children have died in an overnight house fire in that city.

According to the Erie Firefighters Facebook page, firefighters were called out to a residence around 1 a.m. Sunday morning for a structure ” with multiple occupants trapped.”

Fire officials there were eight people in the house when the fire broke out.

Firefighters pulled seven people out of the house, “many being young children,” according to a Facebook post.

Five children, whom the Facebook posts referred to as “infants,” were taken to area hospitals, where all five ultimately died.

The victims were all said to be between the ages of 8 months and 7 years old. Fire officials say two teenage boys jumped off the roof of the house and managed to escape the fire.

At least one adult, whom the Erie Firefighter posts referred to as “a mother,” was also hospitalized.

The victims have not yet been identified. A ninth person, a neighbor, reportedly ran into the burning house to help rescue people and was injured in the process.

Reports say the house may have been used as a daycare.

Investigators say it appears the cause of the fire may have been electrical in nature. Fire Chief Guy Santone says no foul play is suspected. He said there was heavy fire coming out all the windows on the first floor when firefighters arrived. There were reports of children trapped on the second floor.