Five Below to start selling items more than $5

Signage is displayed outside a Five Below Inc. store in Fairview Heights, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. As part of the Five Below 2018 store expansion efforts, the retailer known for its $5 deals is planning to open its first Manhattan storefront, two blocks north of Bryant Park. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WTAJ) — For 17 years, Five Below has been synonymous with selling items less than $5, as hinted in their company name.

The retailer announced the tech products will start selling for more than $5 and a handful of their toys and games will range from $6 to $10.

Five Below is calling these items “Ten Below Tech” and “Ten Below Gift Shop.”

Despite the recent development, Five Below will not be changing their trade mark name.

The only East Texas store is located in the Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler on South Broadway.