FIRST WOMEN’S MARCH IN TYLER: Movement brings dozens out to take a stand for female leadership

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Women’s marches were held across the country, bringing awareness to women’s rights.

Women in East Texas came out in Tyler Sunday afternoon, meeting at the Downtown Square, to have their voices heard.

“I’m excited for the turn out here in Tyler. I’m very much about human rights for me which of course is women’s rights as well, you see there is a lot of women here today, and I’m just excited for people to be aware that something needs to be said about human rights for all of us,” said Brenda Klueppel, a marcher.

The march was held by the Smith County Democratic Party. Participants held signs while marching from downtown to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, and back.

“I think our voices extend way beyond the home now, not that that’s not an important place for a woman’s voice. But I think it’s time for women to step out and have a voice in society,” explained Klueppel.

One marcher said, women need to know the rights they have now and started utilizing them. Continuing to say, one of the ways their voices are heard is by voting.

This march came during the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, allowing women to vote.