First responders on scene of 2 car wreck in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – First responders Thursday morning were at the scene of a traffic wreck on FM 2661 just south of Texas Highway 31.

Two vehicles were involved, authorities said.

Some of those in the vehicles were initially trapped in wreckage, according to a first responder on the scene.

The conditions of the people involved are unknown.

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as information comes out.