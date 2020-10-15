First responders on scene of 2 car wreck in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – First responders Thursday morning were at the scene of a traffic wreck on FM 2661 just south of Texas Highway 31.
Two vehicles were involved, authorities said.
Some of those in the vehicles were initially trapped in wreckage, according to a first responder on the scene.
The conditions of the people involved are unknown.
The accident happened about 6:45 a.m.
Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as information comes out.