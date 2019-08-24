FIRST LADIES OF DANCE: Whitehouse High School drill team celebrates 50 years of rhythm and grace

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – And they don’t look a day over 18!

The Whitehouse High School First Ladies drill team is celebrating 50 years this year, a half-century of adding rhythm, grace and style to the Wildcats’ athletic endeavors.

And what changes 50 years have made!

The drill team began in 1970 and was originally called “The Kittenettes.” Members sewed their own costumes and practiced in the school parking lot.

Now, though, they’ve built on the foundation laid in those first years and turned it into tradition.

“So many legacies have come before us, so it’s really an honor to dance for them,” said Bailee Boyd, a member of the First Ladies’ 48th line.

The First Ladies have their own brand new practice facility where they craft their moves and stylish, sparkling uniforms to show them off. They’ve also become a favorite in the local community, making a visible impact at events in their trademark hats and boots and inspiring countless young girls to dream of joining future lines.

Cindy Morris Newland, who danced when the team was called The Kittenettes, said she is proud of both the legacy and all that’s been accomplished since.

She marveled at “the quality of dance they do and all of the medals and trophies they bring home. Just to know that they still do that is amazing.”

The whole Whitehouse community is invited to be amazed on September 27, when members of The Kittenettes and First Ladies from throughout the years will dance at the Wildcats’ homecoming game.

So get out your maroon and white and come celebrate the First Ladies!