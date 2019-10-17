Firefighters battling big blaze in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL) – Firefighters from all over Cass County are joining in the battle to contain a blaze in downtown Atlanta, Texas that’ has gutted at least two commercial buildings and is threatening to spread to others.

According to Atlanta Fire Chief Robin Betts, firefighters were first called around 8:30 Thursday morning to the building on E. Hiram Street that houses a gymnasium used by the East Texas Tumblers.

Betts believes no one was in the building at the time and there are no reports of any injuries.

Betts says fire crews made an initial attack, but the flames grew to an intensity where they had to take a defensive approach.

Now it’s breached the firewall between the old buildings and spread to the vacant Alldays next door.

Firefighters from Texarkana and all over the county have come to assist as they work to stop the further spread of the fire and prevent the loss of any other properties, but Betts says they’re “facing a lot of challenges right now.”

Betts says the cause of the fire was not immediately known but will be investigated once it’s brought under control.