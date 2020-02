BATON ROUGE (KETK) – A massive fire broke out at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning, according to our sister station WVLA.

UPDATE: We are responding to a fire at the Refinery. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred. There are no reported injuries. We are actively monitoring the facility fence line and surrounding areas of the NBR community. At this point, all readings are non-detect. — ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA) February 12, 2020

According to the company, no one was injured in the fire and the cause is still being investigated.

Baton Roughre HAZMAT is monitoring the air quality situation in the immediate area and all levels are currently safe.

The fire was extinguished just before 7 a.m.