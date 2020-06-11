Tyler firefighters save business after vehicle catches on fire overnight

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler fire crews were able to extinguish a blaze overnight that saved a pool service business from major damage.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, multiple resources responded just after 2:00 a.m. to East Texas pool service where there a car engulfed in flames. The car was parked beneath an overhang “on the back side of the split level building.”

The Tyler Fire Department responded with five Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and an Investigator.

Firefighters quickly began to work to contain the blaze while others entered the pool service to ensure that the fire did not extend through the rest of the building.

Crews pulled the car away from the building to prevent additional damage. While there was smoke that entered the building, the interior suffered no flame damage.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Additional details will be released as information becomes available.