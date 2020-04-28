Good Samaritan alerts Tyler doctor, nurse to fire on office roof

UPDATE (9:45 A.M.) – A Tyler doctor and nurse will be counting their blessings Tuesday morning thanks to the actions of a Good Samaritan.

While storms were passing through the city, their podiatrist office was struck by lightning and caught fire, but they were unaware of it.

A stranger driving by stopped and ran into the office to alert them. All three were able to escape the building unharmed.

The quick thinking by the stranger allowed authorities to be notified quicker, which many have saved the building.

The Good Samaritan declined to be interviewed on-camera.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler fire crews are responding to reports of a potential structure fire on the west side of town.

According to active calls, officials are headed to 6603 Oak Hill Blvd, which Google Maps shows to be a podiatrist’s office.

It is unknown if anyone is injured. Details are scarce and KETK News is working to gather more informaiton.

