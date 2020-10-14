Tyler crews responding to electrical fire at Valero gas station

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire and Police Departments are responding to a structure fire at a Valero gas station Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported by Whataburger employees from next door just before 5 a.m. They called authorities after seeing an immense amount of smoke.

The fire is at a gas station in Tyler. Pics coming soon — Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) October 14, 2020

Firefighters on the scene believe that the blaze had been burning for hours, but eventually put itself out due to the small size of the building.

Most southbound lanes of traffic are closed at this time. If you are driving to work through this area, expect delays or find an alternate route.

The Valero gas station is located at 1801 S. Southeast Loop 323. It is across the street from a shopping center that includes Planet Fitness and Shipley’s Donuts.

It is also near the intersection of HWY 64 and Loop 323.