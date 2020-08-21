Texas A&M: Risk for wildfire activity increasing throughout state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Texas A&M Forest Service sent out a warning of potential wildfire activity.

The release states that areas of extremely dry vegetation are expanding which is increasing the potential for wildfire activity in populated areas.

According to the report, dry air will persist over the state through the weekend, contributing to increased rates of drying vegetation.

Texas A&M Forest Service is saying that the activity and fuel dryness is continuing to expand north and east in highly populated areas.

Critically dry wildland vegetation has been observed across the landscape and is very receptive to any source of ignition, according to release.

Because of the critically dry vegetation, it will cause wildfires to burn more intensely making the wildfires more resistant to control. The report states that in highly populated areas, there is an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires.

There is also a risk of dry lightning over areas in Hill Country with critically dry vegetation on both Friday and Saturday which could increase wildfire potential.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head Brad Smith, there is a potential for increased wildfire activity through the weekend and is very high in Hill Country and along the Interstate 35 corridor from Waco to New Braunfels.

Due to significant fire activity, in multiple geographical areas across the country, the National Multi Agency Coordinating Group has raised the National Preparedness Level to Level 5, which is the highest.

According to the National Multi Agency Coordinating Group, “Preparedness Levels” are dictated by fuel and weather conditions. The state of Texas is currently at a Level 3 with increased resource commitment and wildfire activity statewide.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service Chief of Fire Operations Les Rogers, state wildland firefighters have been extremely busy responding to the increase in wildfire activity across the state.

Numerous out-of-state resources are currently in Texas working together with state personnel to contain wildfires that are burning statewide.

Here are some helpful tips of preventing fires and to be mindful of outdoors:

Always check with local officials for outdoor burning restrictions in your area. Obey local burn ban and other restrictions. Do not conduct any outdoor burning in hot, dry, or windy conditions.

Vehicles cause wildfires. Secure trailer safety chains to ensure they do not cause a spark and ignite on a roadside fire.

Avoid parking or idling in tall, dry grass. Catalytic converters underneath vehicles can become hot enough to ignite grass under the vehicle.

Many outdoor activities may produce sparks and ignite nearby vegetation including welding, grinding, mowing, or shredding. If possible, postpone these activities until fuel dryness conditions improve. In not possible, take extra precautions by having a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

Here are some helpful tips of protecting your home: