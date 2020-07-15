Texarkana house fire leaves one man dead and family displaced

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) –A man is dead after a house fire on Olive Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire impacted three houses. Unfortunately, the elderly man who lived in 2020 Olive St. did not make it out alive.

The Texarkana Fire Department said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The neighbors next door said they saw the fire and got out of their home immediately. Their house is now destroyed.

The third house that was damaged was vacant at the time. Fire officials said it will be a tough investigation.

“It’s burned so much and so much destruction of the house, we may not be able to pinpoint the fire where it started. We believe it started in the front half of the house but to be able to pinpoint the exact cause will be very difficult.” Chris Black, TTFD Assistant Chief

The fire department has not released the name or age of the victim that died in the fire, but we do know he was a senior citizen.

American Red Cross of Texarkana said they’ve been in contact with the displaced family.