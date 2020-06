HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Fire crews in Henderson were able to extinguish a fire early Wednesday morning at a Sonic fast-food location.

The fire was at the location at 500 US 79 North.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management released a brief statement around 6:10 a.m. and was put out roughly 20 minutes later.

No injuries have reported and it appears it started behind a grill.