RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire crews from Rusk County responded to a fire early Tuesday morning at a barn filled with hay.

The fire began just after midnight on FM 850 just east of US HWY 259. It does not appear that anyone was injured in the blaze.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management were on the scene and were monitoring the situation. The cause of the fire is unknown as of this writing.

Henderson, New London, and Crimes Chapel Fire all responded to the blaze.