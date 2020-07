SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Smith County fire units were involved in an intense house fire early Thursday morning.

The home was located in the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road and began in the early morning hours on Thursday.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what was the cause of the fire.

The house was deemed a loss.

Details are limited at this time. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.