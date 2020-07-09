Rusk County family’s home destroyed in morning fire

LANEVILLE, Texas (KETK) A A family in the Anadarko community in Rusk County has lost their home after a Thursday morning blaze.

Multiple volunteer fire departments were called to the 13000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1662, which is in southern Rusk County, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, no one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

Officials say another structure and multiple vehicles are in close proximity to the blaze.

The Laneville, Mt. Enterprise, New Salem, and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments are working to extinguish the flames.