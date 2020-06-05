Mineola firefighters respond to structure fire late Thursday on West Broad

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK)- The Mineola Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of West Broad late Thursday evening.

According to a post made on the City of Mineola Fire Marshal / Emergency Management Facebook page, when the crew arrived one building was fully involved with residential exposure.

A propane tank exploded when they got there causing the fire to spread to an adjacent carport. A second truck arrived, following the explosion of two additional tanks. Flames and debris spread to a large storage barn.

According to the post the house was was saved, but both the car port and barn were lost.