Man saves elderly woman trapped in raging inferno at an apartment complex

MOBILE, Alabama (KETK/NBC) – As everyone ran to escape the toxic smoke and searing flames of an apartment complex fire in Alabama, one man sprang to action and saved the life of an elderly woman.

“They were saying there’s somebody left, there’s somebody left in the building. Somebody was screaming help,” said Quinn Parrish.

That woman was unable to lift herself out of the window and with burning debris raining down, there was little time to act. While a firefighter was putting on his oxygen, Parrish took matters into his own hands.

“For her to be an elderly lady, she was trying to get up out of there, but she couldn’t get up outta there man. She said I give up, once she said that I yanked her by the waist and pulled her out of there.”

Parrish felt the need to jump in because of a similar situation he was in nearly 10 years ago. A young girl was killed in an apartment fire where he lived and Parrish along with others were unable to reach her.

“We did all we could to get her out. But the smoke killed us. So anytime I see a fire like this and I’m able to help I jump on it.”

Parish went on to say that he was “happy God used me to her out of there.” Neither Parrish or the woman suffered serious injuries from the rescue.