Lufkin officials investigating ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a “suspicious” early Tuesday morning house fire, according to office Jessica Pebsworth.

The blaze occurred at 419 E. Laurel Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Pebsworth said that firefighters were on the scene quickly and put out the fire within minutes.

The home was a rental property and was empty at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Lufkin Fire Marshal Steve McCool is calling the fire “suspicious.”