PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Officials are preparing for a "mass fatality incident" after Oregon wildfires have burned over 1 million acres this week and destroyed thousands of structures.

During a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management Andrew Phelps said they are preparing for a "mass fatality incident" based on the areas burned but did not yet have an accurate number of deaths to report.