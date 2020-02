LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Wednesday morning at Fairway Apartments.

Structure fire reported at Fairways Apts 3623 McCann Rd. Hawkins Pkwy is shut down to thru traffic at this time. Please avoid the area if possible — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) February 19, 2020

The apartment complex is located on 3623 McCann Road. Traffic on Hawkins Parkway just in front of the complex has been shut down.

It is unknown what started the fire or if there was anyone injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.