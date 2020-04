LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire, according to the department’s social media.

Working structure fire reported in the 400 block of Davis St. — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) April 28, 2020

According to Google Maps, the area appears to be mostly residential.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire. A call to the department was not immediatley returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.