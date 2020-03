HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson firefighters have put out a large fire at an abandoned home that broke out late Sunday night.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the blaze started just after 10:30 p.m., but it is unclear how ti started.

The fire was on Franklin Street, just off U.S. HWY 79 and Webster Street next to Spencer’s Landscaping.

No injuries were reported from the massive fire and it is considered to be contained.