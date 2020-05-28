Hawkins woman sentenced to 10 years probation for setting two fires Christmas week 2019

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hawkins woman pleaded guilty to setting two fires back on Christmas week this past December.

Amber McGehee, 30, was sentenced to ten years probation along with 320 hours of community service by Judge Kerri Russell Wednesday afternoon. She was involved in the setting of three house fires back on December 20.

Her case had been temporarily held up due to her being held in Wood County earlier this year on unrelated charges of misdemeanor driving offenses and having outstanding fines. In Smith County, McGehee has no prior criminal record.

If McGehee violates her probation before it ends in 2030, she will be re-charged and could face up to 20 years in prison.