Gas line explosion causes massive fire in Oklahoma

PIEDMONT, Oklahoma (KETK) – A gas line explosion early Thursday morning caused a massive fire in Oklahoma.

The fires caused a large orange glow over the skies in the town of Piedmont, which is northwest of Oklahoma City.

Local police have closed down several roads and people in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated.

Grass fires were ignited from the explosion, but the gas line has been turned off.

There is currently an investigation into why the gas line exploded in the first place. It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.