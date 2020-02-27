Early morning fire breaks out at Longview local ministry, no one injured

UPDATE (8:20 A.M.) – The fire in Longview broke out in a vacant building that is used by a local ministry called Jesus Burger. The ministry gives food to those less forturnate throughout East Texas, particularly in Longview.

The building is used primarily for storage, according to Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May.

May said that the fire has been extinguished and that no cause has been determined. No one was injured in the early-morning fire.

It is unclear if any items were damaged inside the building as a result of the fire.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Longview responded to a structure fire at 2103 East Marshall Street in Longview early Thursday morning.

According to the department’s twitter page, they are asking residents to avoid the area if possible. In a phone interview, the department said that the blaze had been put out and that no one was around when the fire broke out.