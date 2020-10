LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Crews are currently responding to a structure fire in Longview.

According to the department, it is located at the intersection of East Cotton Street and Mobberly Avenue.

Structure fire reported at Mobberly Ave and E Cotton St. Please avoid the area if possible — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) October 6, 2020

Maps of the area show several establishments in the area, including a liquor store, a church, and a bail bond building.

Officials are asking residents and drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.