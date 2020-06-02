Woman escapes uninjured from fire in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler fire crews responded to a fire in downtown Tyler at Ye Olde City Antique Mall Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported just before 8:15 a.m. at 302 E. Locust Street.

One woman was able to escape the blaze uninjured. It is unknown what started the fire as of this writing.

Paul Findley, the Tyler Fire Marshall, said that firefighters had checked the second floor and found that there was no damage to the upper floor. No other businesses suffered damage from the fire.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.