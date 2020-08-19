Crews battling large fire at Dallas-area factory

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters in Grand Prairie are currently battling a large fire at a plastics factory.

According to our sister station KXAS, the fire began in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

It is unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

The factory belongs to Poly-America, the world’s largest producer of polyethylene construction film and trash bag manufacturer in the United States. This is according to the company’s website.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.